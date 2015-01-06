November 19, 2012 Podcast
Jane Davidson, Janet Nesbitt, Pam Soliday, Beth Ferrier, and Leslie Tucker Jenison chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jane Davidson of Quilt Jane
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "When I get a piece of fabric, I'm thinking how I'm going to make something, but how I'm going to quilt it. To me, that is one of the most important things: how to bring that quilt alive with thread and design."
Guests: Janet Nesbitt and Pam Soliday of Buggy Barn Quilts
Topics: fabric selection
They say: "We've stayed true to what we like, and that is how we always used to decide if we were going to buy a piece of fabric. She'd say, "Well, do you like it? You have to sew with it." That was always our joke. If this place didn't go, we had to be responsible for the fabric that we bought."
Guest: Beth Ferrier of Applewood Farm
Topics: ironing tips
She says: "My rule of how to press is not towards the dark-which is what we're taught-but away from the background."
Guest: Leslie Tucker Jenison
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Although the work I do tends to be a little more avant-garde now, I have a really strong root in traditional quilting and love it. Of course, I'm on the board of The Quilt Alliance. The whole point of that is to honor all the stories of quilt makers and the quilts they make and try to document those. I'm passionate about it. "