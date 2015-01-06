November 19, 2012 Podcast

Jane Davidson, Janet Nesbitt, Pam Soliday, Beth Ferrier, and Leslie Tucker Jenison chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

January 06, 2015
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Jane Davidson of Quilt Jane

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "When I get a piece of fabric, I'm thinking how I'm going to make something, but how I'm going to quilt it. To me, that is one of the most important things: how to bring that quilt alive with thread and design."

Visit quiltjane.blogspot.com.

Guests: Janet Nesbitt and Pam Soliday of Buggy Barn Quilts

Topics: fabric selection

They say: "We've stayed true to what we like, and that is how we always used to decide if we were going to buy a piece of fabric. She'd say, "Well, do you like it? You have to sew with it." That was always our joke. If this place didn't go, we had to be responsible for the fabric that we bought."

Visit buggybarnquilts.blogspot.com.

Guest: Beth Ferrier of Applewood Farm

Topics: ironing tips

She says: "My rule of how to press is not towards the dark-which is what we're taught-but away from the background."

Visit applewd.com.

Guest: Leslie Tucker Jenison

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Although the work I do tends to be a little more avant-garde now, I have a really strong root in traditional quilting and love it. Of course, I'm on the board of The Quilt Alliance. The whole point of that is to honor all the stories of quilt makers and the quilts they make and try to document those. I'm passionate about it. "

Visit leslietuckerjenison.blogspot.com.

