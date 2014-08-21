November 18, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "What do you want your quilt to look like at the end? If you're wanting a soft, cuddly finish, like an antique look, crinkly and wrinkly, go with a 100% cotton batting. No matter how densely you quilt cotton, it's always going to soften. If you want something flat that's going to hang well and that's going to look like a piece of art, go with a 100% polyester."

jennifer_sampou_dsc05040.jpeg

Guest: Jennifer Sampou Hensley

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "After doing thousands and thousands of prints, I have this mosaic of ideas-of graphic images, of soft painterly florals, of very detailed basics, and of novelties. If you were to spiral that around, you end up getting a full page of a lot of variety that in the end works all together."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: working with vinyl, party crafts