November 18, 2013 Podcast
Leah Day, Jennifer Sampou Hensley, and Roseann Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "What do you want your quilt to look like at the end? If you're wanting a soft, cuddly finish, like an antique look, crinkly and wrinkly, go with a 100% cotton batting. No matter how densely you quilt cotton, it's always going to soften. If you want something flat that's going to hang well and that's going to look like a piece of art, go with a 100% polyester."
Guest: Jennifer Sampou Hensley
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "After doing thousands and thousands of prints, I have this mosaic of ideas-of graphic images, of soft painterly florals, of very detailed basics, and of novelties. If you were to spiral that around, you end up getting a full page of a lot of variety that in the end works all together."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: working with vinyl, party crafts
She says: "We used a product from Thermoweb that is an iron-on vinyl to make coasters. We used leftover charm squares to cut two 5-inch squares (one for the front and one for the back) with a piece of cotton batting on the inside. And then we pressed the iron-on vinyl to the right sides of the fabric. Then we just sewed around it with a 1/2-inch seam allowance and used a scalloped cutter to trim if off after we sewed it, just to even it out. They were really fast."