November 17, 2014 Podcast

In this week's podcast, hear editor Lindsay Fullington chat with the editors about handmade Christmas gifts and decor. The editors spill the secrets of their sewing spaces (and give smart ideas for storing things in style). And editor Elizabeth Beese gives a sneak peek at a year-long column with designer Jean Wells that will have you broadening your quilting horizons starting in the February 2015 issue of American Patchwork & Quilting.