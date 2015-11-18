November 16, 2015 Podcast
Kathy McGee, Heather Scrimsher, Amy Struckmeyer, and Julie Hendricksen chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kathy McGee of Hemma Design
Topics: sewing with oil cloth
She says: "[Oil cloth] is going to be a little thicker than quilting weight cotton, so you want to use a larger needle. So you're going to use a No. 16 needle, which is like a denim needle. Most quilters already have a walking foot, and so I use a walking foot all the time because it works well on thick fabric. And because oil cloth has a coated surface to it, which tends to stick to your presser foot, a walking foot works really great."
Guest: Heather Scrimsher of Fiberosity
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "There's everything from architecture. When I go on trips, I often snap pictures of interesting buildings, interesting architecture, interesting trees. Some of it's just pops of color. There's also one in there based on springtime in the South. You drive around and you see the dark trees, the vivid and bright green grass around it. Usually it's a color or a ceiling or a design or just something that intrigues me. And sometimes it can just be the ugliest thing possible that I want to make prettier."
Guest: Amy Struckmeyer of Form Work Design
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "It's very basic, which is just to simply start. I find I do a lot of sort of thinking about what I want to make. Really, ultimately, and sometimes it's just that I'm feeling creatively blocked, and at those times the best advice that I can give myself is to just start making. It doesn't even matter what it is, but it's that process of creating and making with your hands. It gets your brain working in a different way."
Guest: Julie Hendricksen of JJ Stitches
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "My mom and I were out shopping, and we happened to pass an antique store. And we saw a few antique quilts in the window, so we decided to go in and look. I had been sewing, but not quilting, for very long, and was intrigued by the quilts. I thought, 'One of them was a Sunbonnet Sue. I'll never make that. It looks too hard. It's something that looks different than piecing. Must be applique, so let me see how much that is.' And so I get the collection started (because someone once told me a collection is more than two), and on that very day I bought three quilts."