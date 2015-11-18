November 16, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Kathy McGee of Hemma Design

Topics: sewing with oil cloth

She says: "[Oil cloth] is going to be a little thicker than quilting weight cotton, so you want to use a larger needle. So you're going to use a No. 16 needle, which is like a denim needle. Most quilters already have a walking foot, and so I use a walking foot all the time because it works well on thick fabric. And because oil cloth has a coated surface to it, which tends to stick to your presser foot, a walking foot works really great."

heather_scrimsher_headshot.jpg

Guest: Heather Scrimsher of Fiberosity

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "There's everything from architecture. When I go on trips, I often snap pictures of interesting buildings, interesting architecture, interesting trees. Some of it's just pops of color. There's also one in there based on springtime in the South. You drive around and you see the dark trees, the vivid and bright green grass around it. Usually it's a color or a ceiling or a design or just something that intrigues me. And sometimes it can just be the ugliest thing possible that I want to make prettier."

amy_struckmeyer_5x7_fixed1.jpg

Guest: Amy Struckmeyer of Form Work Design

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "It's very basic, which is just to simply start. I find I do a lot of sort of thinking about what I want to make. Really, ultimately, and sometimes it's just that I'm feeling creatively blocked, and at those times the best advice that I can give myself is to just start making. It doesn't even matter what it is, but it's that process of creating and making with your hands. It gets your brain working in a different way."

julie-hendricksen.jpg

Guest: Julie Hendricksen of JJ Stitches

Topics: antique quilts