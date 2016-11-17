November 14, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Amy Warner of Sew Incredibly Crazy

Topics: quiltalongs

She says: "Online you get to meet people from all over the world. Some of my best friends are from when I started doing little blog hops with other people leading them. That is where I met some of my best quilting friends is from those blog hops. I think it's just a great opportunity to meet new people, learn new techniques and designs that you have never experienced before."

linda_pumphrey_head_shot_1.jpg

Guest: Linda Pumphrey

Topics: Mountain Mist patterns

She says: "Mountain Mist started in the 1930's producing patterns. Battings came with paper wrappings at the time, because polybags weren't available. And inside the paper wrapper they got this brain-child to put a free pattern. And that was to entice quilters to quilt more and want to make the next pattern. And they finally produced 131 different patterns."

tula_pink.jpg

Guest: Tula Pink

Topics: designing fabric