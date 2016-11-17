November 14, 2016 Podcast
Amy Warner, Linda Pumphrey, and Tula Pink chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Warner of Sew Incredibly Crazy
Topics: quiltalongs
She says: "Online you get to meet people from all over the world. Some of my best friends are from when I started doing little blog hops with other people leading them. That is where I met some of my best quilting friends is from those blog hops. I think it's just a great opportunity to meet new people, learn new techniques and designs that you have never experienced before."
Guest: Linda Pumphrey
Topics: Mountain Mist patterns
She says: "Mountain Mist started in the 1930's producing patterns. Battings came with paper wrappings at the time, because polybags weren't available. And inside the paper wrapper they got this brain-child to put a free pattern. And that was to entice quilters to quilt more and want to make the next pattern. And they finally produced 131 different patterns."
Guest: Tula Pink
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I start with a story. I consider myself a story teller. I use pictures instead of words. I use words, too, but I'm always trying to tell a story. I don't want to put out fabric that doesn't matter, that's just generic, that doesn't mean anything. In order to keep myself on track, I tell myself a story. And my story can be really specific, or it can be just setting a mood. I start making a list, and think about what images can tell this story?"