November 13, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Kathy Tracy

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "When I go to the quilt shop, I don't buy yards and yards of one print...So, I'll just buy reds, and I'll maybe buy 10 different cuts of red, all different prints, but in the same tone so I have a nice selection..When you're making a block, use a different red or use a different blue or brown. And that, even if you're making a nine-patch or a simple Churn Dash block, you get more of a complex look, because you're using the prints, and the prints are actually fooling the eye into making a simple block or pattern look more complicated than it actually is."

nancy_scott_2016.jpg

Guest: Nancy Scott

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I like to take traditional quilt blocks, something that anyone familiar with quilting will recognize, but then update them. I give them a playful twist or move them into the home decor appearance, whether that be fresh colors, changing out the sizes, going with a different layout. I like quilts that are achievable. I don't like patterns that are going to become UFOs in someone's storage cupboard. I want people to be able to make my designs."

janice_vaine.jpg

Guest: Janice Vaine

Topics: sewing organization