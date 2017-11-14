November 13, 2017 Podcast
Kathy Tracy, Nancy Scott, and Janice Vaine chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Kathy Tracy
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "When I go to the quilt shop, I don't buy yards and yards of one print...So, I'll just buy reds, and I'll maybe buy 10 different cuts of red, all different prints, but in the same tone so I have a nice selection..When you're making a block, use a different red or use a different blue or brown. And that, even if you're making a nine-patch or a simple Churn Dash block, you get more of a complex look, because you're using the prints, and the prints are actually fooling the eye into making a simple block or pattern look more complicated than it actually is."
Guest: Nancy Scott
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I like to take traditional quilt blocks, something that anyone familiar with quilting will recognize, but then update them. I give them a playful twist or move them into the home decor appearance, whether that be fresh colors, changing out the sizes, going with a different layout. I like quilts that are achievable. I don't like patterns that are going to become UFOs in someone's storage cupboard. I want people to be able to make my designs."
Guest: Janice Vaine
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I have found the best thing for me is that I have to store my supplies so I can see them. Just like anything else, if I can't see it I'm not going to use it. My ribbons are on rings that are hanging on pegboards, which actually makes a pretty display. I keep my threads in clear containers and then they're stacked on my bookcases in my sewing study so that I can pull them out and they're color coordinated."