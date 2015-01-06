November 12, 2012 Podcast
Jennifer Chiaverini, Pepper Cory, Carol Jones, Bobbi Finley, and Victoria Findlay Wolfe chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jennifer Chiaverini, author of Elm Creek Quilts
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I loved the art form, but it was really the quilting community that had the most appeal for me. The way quilters share their knowledge so freely. They don't clutch their secrets close to the vest so that nobody else will learn what they know. They share their knowledge. They pool their resources. They work together. They offer one another encouragement and feedback, and yes, they share fabric and patterns and everything else."
Guest: Pepper Cory
Topics: sewing organization, scrappy quilts
She says: "When things are down to a sliver, they're too small to use and too small to keep. So I'll box them up or I'll call a friend who does miniature quilts or I'll go and burn them in the backyard. There is a point at which it's silly. Because I do have a lot of fabric, I have to make some choices."
Guests: Carol Jones and Bobbi Finley
Topics: quilting inspiration
They say: "Now the International Quilt Study Center houses over 3,500 quilts, and they do a really good job. They created an online database, where you can go and you can browse through thousands of quilts just to your heart's content and be so inspired by those."
Guest: Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Bumble Beans, Inc
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I didn't learn to quilt by using quilt patterns. I learned from watching my grandmother quilt, who was a crazy quilter. She would sit with a big sheet in her lap with a big bag of double-knit scraps at her side. She was making decisions very quickly about colors and patterns and just sort of letting the quilt grow organically."