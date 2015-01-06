November 12, 2012 Podcast

Guest: Jennifer Chiaverini, author of Elm Creek Quilts

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I loved the art form, but it was really the quilting community that had the most appeal for me. The way quilters share their knowledge so freely. They don't clutch their secrets close to the vest so that nobody else will learn what they know. They share their knowledge. They pool their resources. They work together. They offer one another encouragement and feedback, and yes, they share fabric and patterns and everything else."

pepper3.jpg

Guest: Pepper Cory

Topics: sewing organization, scrappy quilts

She says: "When things are down to a sliver, they're too small to use and too small to keep. So I'll box them up or I'll call a friend who does miniature quilts or I'll go and burn them in the backyard. There is a point at which it's silly. Because I do have a lot of fabric, I have to make some choices."

images.jpeg

Guests: Carol Jones and Bobbi Finley

Topics: quilting inspiration

They say: "Now the International Quilt Study Center houses over 3,500 quilts, and they do a really good job. They created an online database, where you can go and you can browse through thousands of quilts just to your heart's content and be so inspired by those."

victoriafindlaywolfe.png

Guest: Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Bumble Beans, Inc

Topics: designing quilts