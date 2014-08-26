November 11, 2013 Podcast

Annette Kennedy, Jennifer Mathis, and Elizabeth Dackson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

August 26, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Annette Kennedy

Topics: art quilts

She says: "It was when my husband retired from the military in 2001 and we moved to Colorado that I got exposed to art quilting. That's when I decided to start working with my photographs, and as soon as I started making pictorial quilts, I wanted to paint on them to increase the details and the visual depth and dimension in the quilts."

Visit annettekennedy.com.

Guest: Jennifer Mathis of Ellison Lane

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "Don't be afraid of paper piecing. It's really not scary. You're just sewing through paper, and if you can sew on a straight line, then you're all good. You don't need fancy paper. I print my templates on cheapo, recycled copy paper -- it's really user-friendly."

Visit ellisonlane.com.

Guest: Elizabeth Dackson of Don't Call Me Betsy

Topics: sewing short cuts, machine quilting tips

She says: "I prefer spray basting. I like shortcuts. Spray basting feels like a big fat shortcut. You don't have to crawl around on the floor on your hands and knees and pin through three layers. It's so much faster and so much easier."

Visit dontcallmebetsy.com.

