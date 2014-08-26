November 11, 2013 Podcast
Annette Kennedy, Jennifer Mathis, and Elizabeth Dackson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Annette Kennedy
Topics: art quilts
She says: "It was when my husband retired from the military in 2001 and we moved to Colorado that I got exposed to art quilting. That's when I decided to start working with my photographs, and as soon as I started making pictorial quilts, I wanted to paint on them to increase the details and the visual depth and dimension in the quilts."
Guest: Jennifer Mathis of Ellison Lane
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "Don't be afraid of paper piecing. It's really not scary. You're just sewing through paper, and if you can sew on a straight line, then you're all good. You don't need fancy paper. I print my templates on cheapo, recycled copy paper -- it's really user-friendly."
Guest: Elizabeth Dackson of Don't Call Me Betsy
Topics: sewing short cuts, machine quilting tips
She says: "I prefer spray basting. I like shortcuts. Spray basting feels like a big fat shortcut. You don't have to crawl around on the floor on your hands and knees and pin through three layers. It's so much faster and so much easier."