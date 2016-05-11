May 9, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Karen Miller

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "The most important thing, the thing I love to share with people is that it takes a lot of practice. It's really important to doodle or draw your design. Find the kind of motif that you love and learn how to draw it on paper. Draw it on paper, draw it on a napkin, draw on a whiteboard, whatever you have at your finger tips...And you know in your head how it's going to stitch back out, because you've drawn it so many times."

Guest: Nicole Morgenthau of Finch Knitting Sewing Studio

Topics: baby quilts

She says: "We do baby showers where we will make quilt tops together with all guests that the mom invites. And usually mom comes in and picks out all the fabric. Then we pick a very simple pattern and we teach everybody how to piece this quilt together, do a little cutting, and mom maps out where everything goes so it looks like how she wants it to look. Then we kind of finish it off for them when they're not here. It's a really special thing."

Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict

Topics: precut fabrics

She says: "I'll look at the Moda Bake Shop website, because they have all of their projects broken down by precuts, so you can just kind of click through and see. For me, I have a hard time figuring out what to do with charm squares other than just half-square triangles with some sort of background fabrics, so I really love getting the ideas for some of those shapes and doing them a little more unexpected than just sewing everything together just square after square."

Guest: Jo Morton

Topics: quilt piecing tips