May 8, 2017 Podcast
Mary Covey, Jennifer Rossotti, and Joan Ford chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Mary Covey
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "It was just a small idea to me. I took it from a photo I had of my daughter reading Frosty the Snowman to her younger brother. I took that little spark of an idea and said, 'What if snowmen had family albums?'. I designed a whole series of quilts around that. To me they were just my ideas. When you see them in print and a publisher actually takes them and validates your ideas, it changes your whole perspective on how your ideas are generated and what you can do with just a little spark of an idea."
Guest: Jennifer Rossotti
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "I use the micro-fine glue tips...I use glue in every project now. It's probably my favorite notion. The first question I always get from people who haven't used glue is, 'Does it gum up your needle?'. And the answer is absolutely not. I glue baste all of my seam allowances down after they're pressed. Everything lays super flat and clean looking."
Guest: Joan Ford
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "I'm not a kitchen sink scrap quilter. I like coordinated scrappy. Through the process of the Scrap Therapy steps that I walk through I like to try to identify a theme for the quilt. Sometimes that means picking a focus print or letting the scraps tell the story themselves. But from there, you need some distinct colors to make the lines show up, otherwise you have nothing but mud."