May 8, 2017 Podcast

Mary Covey, Jennifer Rossotti, and Joan Ford chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

May 11, 2017
Guest: Mary Covey

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "It was just a small idea to me. I took it from a photo I had of my daughter reading Frosty the Snowman to her younger brother. I took that little spark of an idea and said, 'What if snowmen had family albums?'. I designed a whole series of quilts around that. To me they were just my ideas. When you see them in print and a publisher actually takes them and validates your ideas, it changes your whole perspective on how your ideas are generated and what you can do with just a little spark of an idea."

Visit marycoveydesigns.com.

Guest: Jennifer Rossotti

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "I use the micro-fine glue tips...I use glue in every project now. It's probably my favorite notion. The first question I always get from people who haven't used glue is, 'Does it gum up your needle?'. And the answer is absolutely not. I glue baste all of my seam allowances down after they're pressed. Everything lays super flat and clean looking."

Visit gingerpeachstudio.com.

Guest: Joan Ford

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "I'm not a kitchen sink scrap quilter. I like coordinated scrappy. Through the process of the Scrap Therapy steps that I walk through I like to try to identify a theme for the quilt. Sometimes that means picking a focus print or letting the scraps tell the story themselves. But from there, you need some distinct colors to make the lines show up, otherwise you have nothing but mud."

Visit hummingbird-highway.com.

