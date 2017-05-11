May 8, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Mary Covey

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "It was just a small idea to me. I took it from a photo I had of my daughter reading Frosty the Snowman to her younger brother. I took that little spark of an idea and said, 'What if snowmen had family albums?'. I designed a whole series of quilts around that. To me they were just my ideas. When you see them in print and a publisher actually takes them and validates your ideas, it changes your whole perspective on how your ideas are generated and what you can do with just a little spark of an idea."

Guest: Jennifer Rossotti

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "I use the micro-fine glue tips...I use glue in every project now. It's probably my favorite notion. The first question I always get from people who haven't used glue is, 'Does it gum up your needle?'. And the answer is absolutely not. I glue baste all of my seam allowances down after they're pressed. Everything lays super flat and clean looking."

Guest: Joan Ford

Topics: scrappy quilts