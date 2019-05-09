May 6, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Guest: Jen Shaffer

She says: "I love to reach out to the beginners. I still feel like I'm learning so much every year. My goal is to reach as many quilters who want to be quilters, who haven't started yet. They admire the quilts, they love the looks, they love the texture and the artwork, but they haven't taken that step yet. My goal is to reach them and bring them into this awesome hobby that is so addicting."

Guest: Denise Russell

She says: "I was working with my husband in our real estate investment company. I was traveling all over the country, and all of a sudden I just needed to do something else when I got home. I had my little kids, but I also needed to be involved with women. So I went to the quilt store in town and bought a book by Eleanor Burns and I read it cover to cover and I went back to the store and I bought fabric."

Guest: Anne Dawson

She says: "We have to start someplace, so you might as well start with one piece of fabric that you really like. You may not end up using it, but it's a place to start pulling other colors out of. If you want to make a scrap quilt, you just keep adding to your original piece of fabric -- different colors, different scales. Adding a lot of brights to a particular quilt can be fabulous. And not thinking that you need to know what the end looks like when you start."

Guest: Krista Moser