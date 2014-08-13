May 5, 2014 Podcast
Rachel Hauser, Jenean Morrison, Sara Lawson, and Nancy Mahoney chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Rachel Hauser of Stitched in Color
Topics: binding tips, fabric selection
She says: "Zig-zag quilt binding: that is my go-to finishing technique. I love to machine bind the quilt with a zigzag because it's so fast and durable."
Guest: Jenean Morrison
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "Sometimes you do something, and you may think it's great in the moment. Then you look at it a week later and think, 'What was I thinking?' So I like to give myself plenty of time to build the collection together and make sure everything works really well."
Guest: Sara Lawson of Sew Sweetness
Topics: quilting tools, bag-making tips
She says: "I like having the 40-wt Aurifil because it creates a really strong bind on the seams, and so when the bag is finished, I don't see a ladder of stitches on the outside of the bag like I used to have with the cheaper threads I used to use. It's great for bags. It's great for clothing, and it also looks great for quilting on quilts."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: ironing tips
She says: "Pressing for quilts is different than ironing clothes. If you're ironing yardage, you're moving the iron back and forth in a sweeping motion. And when you're pressing blocks or pressing a quilt top, you want to be moving your iron up and down. You don't want to be moving it too much from side to side because that can stretch the grain on the fabric."