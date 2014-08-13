May 5, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Rachel Hauser of Stitched in Color

Topics: binding tips, fabric selection

She says: "Zig-zag quilt binding: that is my go-to finishing technique. I love to machine bind the quilt with a zigzag because it's so fast and durable."

Guest: Jenean Morrison

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "Sometimes you do something, and you may think it's great in the moment. Then you look at it a week later and think, 'What was I thinking?' So I like to give myself plenty of time to build the collection together and make sure everything works really well."

Guest: Sara Lawson of Sew Sweetness

Topics: quilting tools, bag-making tips

She says: "I like having the 40-wt Aurifil because it creates a really strong bind on the seams, and so when the bag is finished, I don't see a ladder of stitches on the outside of the bag like I used to have with the cheaper threads I used to use. It's great for bags. It's great for clothing, and it also looks great for quilting on quilts."

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: ironing tips