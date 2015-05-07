May 4, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Connie Kauffman

Topics: paper piecing

She says: "I like to use a 50- or 60-weight thread. It's surprising even when you are piecing, a thicker thread can add a little bulk to your seam. I also use the thinner threads for quilting...it can look a little bit bulky on a smaller quilt when you use a thicker thread."

caroline.jpg

Guest: Caroline Hulse of Sew Caroline

Topics: sewing clothing

She says: "I typically either sew clothes out of a jersey knit, a quilting cotton, or a voile...I take a few rolls off of the bolt and unfold it (you know how it's folded on the bolt) and just play with it and feel it and see what it feels like. And if it feels like it's going to drape nicely, then I try it out.

gemma_jackson.jpg

Guest: Gemma Jackson of Pretty Bobbins

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "A lot of people are into utilitarian quilting, either straight line or stippling. I really think there is so much more you can do. A lot of it is just practice, it's muscle memory. I think also some of it is talent. You also need to be inspired, and have an idea of where you are going. But that is something you can learn, you can practice."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilting tools