May 4, 2015 Podcast
Connie Kauffman, Caroline Hulse, Gemma Jackson, and Roseann Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Connie Kauffman
Topics: paper piecing
She says: "I like to use a 50- or 60-weight thread. It's surprising even when you are piecing, a thicker thread can add a little bulk to your seam. I also use the thinner threads for quilting...it can look a little bit bulky on a smaller quilt when you use a thicker thread."
Guest: Caroline Hulse of Sew Caroline
Topics: sewing clothing
She says: "I typically either sew clothes out of a jersey knit, a quilting cotton, or a voile...I take a few rolls off of the bolt and unfold it (you know how it's folded on the bolt) and just play with it and feel it and see what it feels like. And if it feels like it's going to drape nicely, then I try it out.
Guest: Gemma Jackson of Pretty Bobbins
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "A lot of people are into utilitarian quilting, either straight line or stippling. I really think there is so much more you can do. A lot of it is just practice, it's muscle memory. I think also some of it is talent. You also need to be inspired, and have an idea of where you are going. But that is something you can learn, you can practice."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "Invest in good tools. When I first started quilting, I didn't have a lot of money. I was a stay-at-home mom. But I saved up to buy the best rotary cutting equipment I could afford, and it has served me well over all these years. So I think even though the price on equipment seems intimidating, you get a better value for your money when you use tools that are sharp."