May 27, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Sheryl Johnson

She says: "My home is pretty minimalist. We just remodeled and everything in my house is white, fresh, and farmhouse looking. Then my quilts are just really able to pop off the walls and really be the stars, because everything is just so neutral. I just love the colors I'm creating in my new fabric lines that are just a little bit brighter, like what a reproduction quilt would be before it's faded."

karen_gibbs_1074213.png

Guest: Karen Gibbs

She says: "How are batiks different than cotton? They blend beautifully. You can choose four to five colors that are in the background that can blend together. It's like a watercolor painting (a batik is) versus an acrylic painting where you're layering a color. In batiks, you have to think how these colors going to blend together, because it's a liquid process."

anne_wiens.jpg

Guest: Anne Wiens

She says: "Generally when we talk about a scrappy quilt, you've purchased a selection of precuts or fat quarters and they're all from the same line. The colors all coordinate, the patterns all coordinate, and you get a lovely quilt that has a lot of variety in it. Where with a scrap quilt, you're digging into those leftover pieces from other projects -- and maybe it matches, maybe it doesn't."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes