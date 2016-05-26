May 23, 2016 Podcast
Michelle Bartholomew, Casey York, Nancy Mahoney chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Michelle Bartholomew
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I didn't have a lot of room in my home, so I really got into making smaller quilts, mini quilts, even mini mini quilts. It just really made me focus on one project at a time and making sure what I was designing was what I wanted to make, because I didn't have a lot of room for excess projects and fabrics that I wasn't going to use. I had one thing going at a time, which was good for my productivity."
Guest: Casey York
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Broderie perse is a traditional technique that was initially used to stretch precious pieces of chintz fabric, because they were very expensive. So quilters would cut motifs out of them and then arrange them on a plain background fabric in a pleasing design. It is perfectly suited to the kinds of large-scale designs and fabric patterns that we have available now in the modern quilting movement."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: paper piecing
She says: "I've found that foundation fabric made it too bulky. Adding that extra layer of fabric just made where you had to put the blocks together, too many seams and too much fabric. It was really hard to get really sharp points. So I tended to always stick with paper."