May 23, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Michelle Bartholomew

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I didn't have a lot of room in my home, so I really got into making smaller quilts, mini quilts, even mini mini quilts. It just really made me focus on one project at a time and making sure what I was designing was what I wanted to make, because I didn't have a lot of room for excess projects and fabrics that I wasn't going to use. I had one thing going at a time, which was good for my productivity."

casey_york.jpg

Guest: Casey York

Topics: applique tips

She says: "Broderie perse is a traditional technique that was initially used to stretch precious pieces of chintz fabric, because they were very expensive. So quilters would cut motifs out of them and then arrange them on a plain background fabric in a pleasing design. It is perfectly suited to the kinds of large-scale designs and fabric patterns that we have available now in the modern quilting movement."

nancymahoney_web-photo_6-15.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: paper piecing