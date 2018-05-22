May 21, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Marla Varner

Topics: improv quilting

She says: "When I first started quilting, I enjoyed making traditional quilts for my friends and family. The turning point came a few years ago when a friend of mine showed me how to cut without rulers and also how to dye fabric. It was just liberating! All that measuring and math stuff -- I didn't need that anymore. All those years of traditional making came to my aid, because I knew that things needed to lay flat and look neat. Improvisationally, there's two things I go by: if it's too short, add on to it. And if it's too big, you cut it off."

lindsey_neill_0.jpg

Guest: Lindsey Neill

Topics: modern quilts

She says: "I eloped in Vegas 18 years ago, and I love a Double Wedding Ring quilt. I want to make one eventually at some point, but the curves really intimidate me and the amount of curves. So I wondered if there was a way to just make a standard pieced modern Double Wedding Ring quilt. And because of how more quickly and easily it came together than the normal Double Wedding Ring Quilt, I named it the Vegas Wedding quilt. It's a fun take on it."

cindy_needham_mqwq_11_2.jpg

Guest: Cindy Needham

Topics: antique quilts

She says: "I'm known in the quilting world for taking ordinary and extraordinary vintage linens and turning them into one-of-a-kind heirloom wholecloth quilts. So an idea I came up with in the mid-1990's, because I had an insane stash of linens and didn't know what to do with them. And one morning, I spied an old tattered linen on my nightstand and I thought, 'I wonder how that would look quilted?'."

richy_lainson.jpg

Guest: Richy Lainson

Topics: fabric selection