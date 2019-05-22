May 20, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Guest: MJ Kinman

She says: "I am lucky enough to have one foot in the art world and and one foot in the quilting world. And both bring me great joy. I have probably made about two dozen art quilts, and these are quilts I don't make patterns of -- they're one of a kind. And then on the other side, I just recently started making patterns for the quiltmakers who might want a little bling in their life. So, a year ago, I released a series of traditional birthstone patterns all in unique cuts."

Guest: Riane Menardi Morrison

She says: "I remember the first time I felt the linen/cotton blend that many quilters use, and I just fell in love with the texture. As I started making more work, I wanted to scale back the complexity of my piecing and let those materials shine. So I started with the fabric and learned how to piece these big graphic areas. I love large-scale piecing and how it creates the background for hand-quilting."

Guest: Teresa Duryea Wong

She says: "When I was researching my Cotton & Indygo from Japan book, I started researching cotton and Japan's cotton and where it comes from. And about 40% of Japan's cotton comes from America. So I started talking to American cotton farmers initially several years ago about their cotton and exports to Japan. I thought it was so fascinating. My new book American Cotton: Farm to Quilt isn't a 500-year history of cotton. But it tells you what's happening in the cotton fields right now."

Guest: Cassandra Beaver