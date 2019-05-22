May 20, 2019 Podcast
MJ Kinman, Riane Menardi Morrison, Teresa Duryea Wong, and Cassandra Beaver chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: MJ Kinman
She says: "I am lucky enough to have one foot in the art world and and one foot in the quilting world. And both bring me great joy. I have probably made about two dozen art quilts, and these are quilts I don't make patterns of -- they're one of a kind. And then on the other side, I just recently started making patterns for the quiltmakers who might want a little bling in their life. So, a year ago, I released a series of traditional birthstone patterns all in unique cuts."
Guest: Riane Menardi Morrison
She says: "I remember the first time I felt the linen/cotton blend that many quilters use, and I just fell in love with the texture. As I started making more work, I wanted to scale back the complexity of my piecing and let those materials shine. So I started with the fabric and learned how to piece these big graphic areas. I love large-scale piecing and how it creates the background for hand-quilting."
Guest: Teresa Duryea Wong
She says: "When I was researching my Cotton & Indygo from Japan book, I started researching cotton and Japan's cotton and where it comes from. And about 40% of Japan's cotton comes from America. So I started talking to American cotton farmers initially several years ago about their cotton and exports to Japan. I thought it was so fascinating. My new book American Cotton: Farm to Quilt isn't a 500-year history of cotton. But it tells you what's happening in the cotton fields right now."
Guest: Cassandra Beaver
She says: "The first quilt I wanted to make was a pot holder quilt. And that is a piece where each member in the community would make a quilt block, they quilt it, and they bind it, and then they all get together and they sew those quilt blocks together. And they were charity quilts sent to the Civil War to provide comfort for the soldiers. When I designed my first quilt, it was a Log Cabin-style quilt, but instead of piecing the blocks, each segment I made as an individual mini quilt and then constructed the quilt around it."