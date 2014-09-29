May 20, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Kim Brackett of Magnolia Bay Quilts

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "For years, I had a machine that would eat the corners whenever I sewed triangles, so it wasn't a lot of fun. I like this technique because it seems to be more forgiving, and I'm able to get sharper points. You just sew a square to a rectangle or another square, and sew it diagonally, and fold the corner back to meet the background, and you get the size you need every time."

leah_day.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Take a photo of your quilt flat, and carry that photo around with you for a week, and just draw on the surface. Print out some copies on plain paper, and just play with drawing simple, simple lines. Just straight lines can look really, really good on traditional blocks."

pixeladies800x800-20120720.jpg

Guests: Kris Sazaki and Deb Cashat of Pixeladies

Topics: no-sew crafts