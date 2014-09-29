May 20, 2013 Podcast

Kim Brackett, Leah Day, Kris Sazaki, and Deb Cashat chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 29, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Kim Brackett of Magnolia Bay Quilts

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "For years, I had a machine that would eat the corners whenever I sewed triangles, so it wasn't a lot of fun. I like this technique because it seems to be more forgiving, and I'm able to get sharper points. You just sew a square to a rectangle or another square, and sew it diagonally, and fold the corner back to meet the background, and you get the size you need every time."

Visit magnoliabayquilts.blogspot.com.

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Take a photo of your quilt flat, and carry that photo around with you for a week, and just draw on the surface. Print out some copies on plain paper, and just play with drawing simple, simple lines. Just straight lines can look really, really good on traditional blocks."

Visit leahday.com.

Guests: Kris Sazaki and Deb Cashat of Pixeladies

Topics: no-sew crafts

They say: "You lay your wine bottles ends together, and you lay them on a square of fabric that's on-point. You're starting at the corner of the square of fabric, and you're rolling the bottles all the way up until they're wrapped. Ant then, when you lift the tails that are close to the top of the bottle and you stand them up, then it just makes a gorgeous package of two bottles and then you tie it off with a square knot."

Visit pixeladies.com.

