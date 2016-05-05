May 2, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Angela Lawrence of Appliqué After Hours

Topics: working with wool

She says: "To make it easier to handle, you are doing each wool layer separately before you sew it onto the background piece of wool. There is a little bit of bulk there with wool, but it kind of adds texture and dimension, which is a neat quality of wool."

Guest: Stacie Bloomfield of Gingiber

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "My style is all about the details. I love drawing animals. I kind of look at animals and their figures as kind of a blank palette to explore texture and pattern with. And that is what would generally define Gingiber. It's something that kids can enjoy, but parents also enjoy looking at, too. That's what got me started with my line. Early on, when I was pregnant with my first child, I was looking for artwork for her nursery, and I couldn't find anything that didn't feel too sweet. So, I decided to make my own work."

Guest: Lydia Nelson

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "For me, color and prints in a quilt should be really speical. I find if you're a little bit more selective with the amount of color and prints you integrate into your quilt, it can look a little bit more timeless. If you are used to making a quilt with every block is a different color and different print, try limiting yourself to maybe a solid background color or a minimalist print, and really only picking a few different prints that you like and try experimenting with it to see the how the look of the quilt changes. I think it allows your piecework to stand out."

Follow her on Instagram @DreamyQuilts.

Guest: Amy Friend of During Quiet Time

Topics: designing quilts