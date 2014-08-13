May 19, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Heather Jones, Elizabeth Dackson, and John Kubiniec on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Bumble Beans, Inc
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Travel definitely makes an impact on the way that I work. I try to play with as many tools and colors and things that I already have in my palette, but then when I travel, it's that whole sensory overload again where the smells come into your work, the textures and ideas of other countries...all of those trips have totally changed my mindset in general about the way that I work."
Guest: Heather Jones of Olive & Ollie
Topics: sewing organization, modern quilts
She says: "Storage is good, so have lots of storage if you can. Try to make the best use of your space. Maybe make a list of things that are most important for you: if you need a design wall, if you need a big cutting space. Those are key items. Try to make whatever space you have work for you."
Guest: Elizabeth Dackson of Don't Call Me Betsy
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I use the topstitch needle because it has that elongated, ovular type of eye, larger than a standard quilting needle. It allows the thread to glide through much more easily so that there isn't any snapped thread or broken thread caused by the eye being too small for the thread. They don't bend anywhere as easily as any other type of machine needle because they have an added groove for stability in the shaft of the needle. "
Guest: John Kubiniec of Big Rig Quilting
Topics: fabric selection, machine quilting tips
He says: "I tend to like the brighter, saturated colors. If you look at my stash, red is the number one color there. I'm awful at the color wheel and knowing which colors are technically this related to that and the other thing. I like looking around in nature and just seeing what colors go together in flowers and also just enjoy going to art galleries and just looking and seeing how different painters put colors together. I just kind of soak that up, and it comes out in my quilts somehow."