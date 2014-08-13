May 19, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Bumble Beans, Inc

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Travel definitely makes an impact on the way that I work. I try to play with as many tools and colors and things that I already have in my palette, but then when I travel, it's that whole sensory overload again where the smells come into your work, the textures and ideas of other countries...all of those trips have totally changed my mindset in general about the way that I work."

heather_jones.jpg

Guest: Heather Jones of Olive & Ollie

Topics: sewing organization, modern quilts

She says: "Storage is good, so have lots of storage if you can. Try to make the best use of your space. Maybe make a list of things that are most important for you: if you need a design wall, if you need a big cutting space. Those are key items. Try to make whatever space you have work for you."

11e56d73eeb80a8c0b12a4.l._v361191696_sx200_.jpg

Guest: Elizabeth Dackson of Don't Call Me Betsy

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I use the topstitch needle because it has that elongated, ovular type of eye, larger than a standard quilting needle. It allows the thread to glide through much more easily so that there isn't any snapped thread or broken thread caused by the eye being too small for the thread. They don't bend anywhere as easily as any other type of machine needle because they have an added groove for stability in the shaft of the needle. "

john_k_-headshot.jpeg

Guest: John Kubiniec of Big Rig Quilting

Topics: fabric selection, machine quilting tips