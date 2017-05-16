May 15, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Erin Davis of Sew at Home Mummy

Topics: quilting community

She says: "It's tough when you move to a new city. If you are in that position try to get out to a group or a meeting with like-minded people. It can really do wonders if you are trying to make friends. If you are a quilters, crafter, knitter, find a group that meets and get out there, because you'll find somebody."

cecile_family_photo.jpg

Guest: Cecile McPeak of Just Another Button Company

Topics: buttons

She says: "I don't want to put my buttons on until they are all perfectly arranged. You can't just sew one on and add one later, because then you go back and take the first one back off again. I arrange all my buttons and hold each one down with a short piece of clear tape like scotch tape. You can see the button underneath it, it stays exactly where you want it, you can cover a whole quilt with buttons that way. Then you go back and sew the button on right through the tape. When you are all finished then you peel the tape off. If you peel a little bit from both ends, when it comes up from the top it actually slits the tape underneath the thread. The button is sewn on and the tape is gone and everything is perfectly positioned."

sandi_headshot.jpg

Guest: Sandi Hazlewood of Crafty Planner

Topics: quilting podcast

She says: "I'd been listening to podcasts a long time, including this one, and it's something that sounds fun and interests me, so let's try it out. Initially I thought I'd just do a couple and see where it went, but I became addicted pretty quickly. And after I came back from Quilt Con in Austin and I saw that there was quite a diversity within the modern quilt movment that I really wasn't seeing somewhere else, I decided I would launch a diversity series."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: sewing short cuts