May 15, 2017 Podcast
Erin Davis, Cecile McPeak, Sandi Hazlewood, and Roseann Meehan Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Erin Davis of Sew at Home Mummy
Topics: quilting community
She says: "It's tough when you move to a new city. If you are in that position try to get out to a group or a meeting with like-minded people. It can really do wonders if you are trying to make friends. If you are a quilters, crafter, knitter, find a group that meets and get out there, because you'll find somebody."
Guest: Cecile McPeak of Just Another Button Company
Topics: buttons
She says: "I don't want to put my buttons on until they are all perfectly arranged. You can't just sew one on and add one later, because then you go back and take the first one back off again. I arrange all my buttons and hold each one down with a short piece of clear tape like scotch tape. You can see the button underneath it, it stays exactly where you want it, you can cover a whole quilt with buttons that way. Then you go back and sew the button on right through the tape. When you are all finished then you peel the tape off. If you peel a little bit from both ends, when it comes up from the top it actually slits the tape underneath the thread. The button is sewn on and the tape is gone and everything is perfectly positioned."
Guest: Sandi Hazlewood of Crafty Planner
Topics: quilting podcast
She says: "I'd been listening to podcasts a long time, including this one, and it's something that sounds fun and interests me, so let's try it out. Initially I thought I'd just do a couple and see where it went, but I became addicted pretty quickly. And after I came back from Quilt Con in Austin and I saw that there was quite a diversity within the modern quilt movment that I really wasn't seeing somewhere else, I decided I would launch a diversity series."
Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: sewing short cuts
She says: "The thing that I know works the best are those little gum erasers that artist use -- the soft ones that rub away to almost nothing as you use them. You can rub those over the cut lines and it just pulls all those fibers out and your mat looks brand new."