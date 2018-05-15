May 14, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Susan Knapp

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "I pur 45-degree angles in most of my quilts. One of the shapes I really like is what I call the house shape, which is basically a square that has two ajoining quarters cut off equally so you get the roof and the body of the house all in one piece. About 10 years ago we were working a lot with that shape, and we said, 'Well, there's got to be a way to easily cut this,' so in working with Creative Grids, we came out with what we call the House Ruler. And I use it to cut all my 45-degree angles.

krista_hennebury_kdh2016_portrait.jpg

Guest: Krista Hennebury

Topics: quilt shows

She says: "I recently traveled to both Japan and saw the Tokoyo International Quilt Festival and went to Pasadena for QuiltCon. In Japan, I spent a lot of time admiring technique and really being awed by the amount of time and care people were putting into their quilts. And in Pasadena, I think I was learning a little more about the design work and the aesthetics and minimalism."

shannon_brinkley_square_icon_shannon_icon.jpg

Guest: Shannon Brinkley

Topics: applique tips