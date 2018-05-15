May 14, 2018 Podcast
Susan Knapp, Krista Hennebury, and Shannon Brinkley chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Susan Knapp
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "I pur 45-degree angles in most of my quilts. One of the shapes I really like is what I call the house shape, which is basically a square that has two ajoining quarters cut off equally so you get the roof and the body of the house all in one piece. About 10 years ago we were working a lot with that shape, and we said, 'Well, there's got to be a way to easily cut this,' so in working with Creative Grids, we came out with what we call the House Ruler. And I use it to cut all my 45-degree angles.
Guest: Krista Hennebury
Topics: quilt shows
She says: "I recently traveled to both Japan and saw the Tokoyo International Quilt Festival and went to Pasadena for QuiltCon. In Japan, I spent a lot of time admiring technique and really being awed by the amount of time and care people were putting into their quilts. And in Pasadena, I think I was learning a little more about the design work and the aesthetics and minimalism."
Guest: Shannon Brinkley
Topics: applique tips
She says: "Scrappy applique is raw-edge applique technique where you are collaging fabric to create your applique piece. You end up with this really neat texture within your applique piece. It's quick and simple to pick up, but allows for a lot of creative possibilities. You start by putting fusible web on the back of all your fabric, and then you cut it down into your little pieces, and then you fuse it all down in a collage and cut out your piece."