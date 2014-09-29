May 13, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Nancy Allen of Bountiful Heirlooms

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "The background fabric and the sashing fabric and your borders tend to rein in some of those mismatched choices that you don't think you like. Sometimes those fabrics that you think you didn't want in the quilt are the ones that make it really interesting. They just give it enough little pop of color here or there around the quilt. It's the unexpected that makes it a little bit more fun and a little bit more scrappy."

Guest: Nancy Bavor, curator at the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I am really drawn to the quilts, and the ones I keep coming back to are the ones that surprise me. When I look at quilts in shows, I ask myself, 'Have I seen this before, and could I have thought of this?' And if the answer is no, I tend to keep coming back to those and trying to figure out what it is that grabs me. Right now, I'm very smitten with a lot of the modern quilts with all their fresh approach and aesthetic."

Guest: Mary Andra Holmes of Sisters Quilting Trunk

Topics: binding tips