May 12, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Ellen Murphy, Amy Smart, and Lynette Anderson on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Ellen Murphy of American Homestead
Topics: quilt piecing tips, embroidery tips
She says: "My biggest tip would be to square up as you go and to think about how you press your seams. That is very, very important in the precision of your block and then your quilt."
Guest: Amy Smart of Diary of a Quilter
Topics: quilting inspiration, sewing short cuts
She says: "For me, it's the colors and the fabric that inspire my design. It might be more traditional to buy a pattern and then go pick out the fabrics for that pattern, but I work better the other way around. I love picking out the fabric and the color scheme and the textures and then deciding, 'Okay, how am I going to use these?' and 'How do I want to show them off?'"
Guest: Lynette Anderson of Little Quilt Store
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Russians are very much into handwork. Handcraft for them has been built into them; they all do it, but their patchwork is still very much in its infancy. They're still doing log cabins and they've been limited with what fabrics they've had access to. So there are actually some quite interesting traditional Russian fabrics there. They're not particularly good-quality cotton, but the prints are quite exciting. They're quite bright primary colors. They're really starting to emerge with some very interesting work."