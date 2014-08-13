May 12, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Ellen Murphy of American Homestead

Topics: quilt piecing tips, embroidery tips

She says: "My biggest tip would be to square up as you go and to think about how you press your seams. That is very, very important in the precision of your block and then your quilt."

Guest: Amy Smart of Diary of a Quilter

Topics: quilting inspiration, sewing short cuts

She says: "For me, it's the colors and the fabric that inspire my design. It might be more traditional to buy a pattern and then go pick out the fabrics for that pattern, but I work better the other way around. I love picking out the fabric and the color scheme and the textures and then deciding, 'Okay, how am I going to use these?' and 'How do I want to show them off?'"

Guest: Lynette Anderson of Little Quilt Store

Topics: quilting inspiration