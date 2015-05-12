May 11, 2015 Podcast
Cindy Lammon, Janet Lutz, and Christina Cameli chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Cindy Lammon of Hyacinth Quilt Designs
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "If I start something and it's not looking as I want, you just kind of have to ask yourself, 'What's not working here?' Is it the colors? Is it the fabrics I chose? Is it the setting? The design? Ask for help. Quilt Guilds are great for that. Quilting friends are great. They will always give you an honest opinion and support you."
Guest: Janet Lutz of Row by Row Experience
Topics: Row by Row Experience
She says: "Customers are having a blast collecting the [license plates] all over the country, thoughout Canada, and pretty much whever you go...They're doing really fun things with those. We've seen them on bags, we've seen them on jackets. Mostly, we've seen them in quilts...People are not only putting a travel memory book together in these quilts of all these places they've been, but they're also adding the license plates either into the rows, in the borders, on the back, wherever they want to."
Guest: Christina Cameli of A Few Scraps
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "When a lot of my students get started freemotion quilting, I remember this feeling of riding a wild horse and you don't know how to control it. And it leads them to not wanting to stop their stitching when it's time to reposition their hands. So the machine will be stitching and they'll just take their hands off their work and the machine is still stitching with no hands on it. Then they will get their hands back in the new place. And so I always encourage my students, when it's time to move your hands, stop the machine. You're in control of the machine. You can stop it whenever you want, reposition your hands, and then keep going again."