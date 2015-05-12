May 11, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Cindy Lammon of Hyacinth Quilt Designs

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "If I start something and it's not looking as I want, you just kind of have to ask yourself, 'What's not working here?' Is it the colors? Is it the fabrics I chose? Is it the setting? The design? Ask for help. Quilt Guilds are great for that. Quilting friends are great. They will always give you an honest opinion and support you."

janetlutz.jpeg

Guest: Janet Lutz of Row by Row Experience

Topics: Row by Row Experience

She says: "Customers are having a blast collecting the [license plates] all over the country, thoughout Canada, and pretty much whever you go...They're doing really fun things with those. We've seen them on bags, we've seen them on jackets. Mostly, we've seen them in quilts...People are not only putting a travel memory book together in these quilts of all these places they've been, but they're also adding the license plates either into the rows, in the borders, on the back, wherever they want to."

christina_c.jpg

Guest: Christina Cameli of A Few Scraps

Topics: machine quilting tips