March 9, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Kirstyn Cogan

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I'm kind of a concept geek. I guess that's the way to start. And I think that when you have a general idea of something, of the project you want to do, I like to tell people to start collecting imagery from magazines, whatever it is. Let's say you want to illustrate a picture of a poppy. Start collecting images of poppies, but also collect images of interior spaces, or color that's beautiful, texture. All of these things start to play off."

sherri_hisey_border_creek_station2.jpg

Guest: Sherri Hisey of Border Creek Station

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "When I first started quilting way back when, it was common to buy a length of fabric, cut it into four 10"-wide strips of fabric and sew it on your quilt and you're done. And it's boring. So I like piecing. So the very first pieced border that I did, it just didn't feel like a border. And when I put it on the quilt, I thought, 'Wow'. It just did something so much more to the quilt than that 10"-wide swatch of fabric."

amber.jpg

Guest: Amber Johnson of Gigi's Thimble Quilt Patterns

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I took a photo of a hand-quilted quit that I saw on Pinterest [to my long arm quilter] and said 'can you do this on that quilt?'. And she took the pattern and digitized it and tweaked it a little bit. But it was great, because it kept that antique look."

violetcraft_pic.png

Guest: Violet Craft

Topics: designing fabric