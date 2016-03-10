March 7, 2016 Podcast
Listen to the the editors on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Editors Linda Augsburg and Jody Sanders walk through the projects in Make It Mini, our special issue on newsstands now. They also give tips for sewing mini quilts and working with small pieces.
Then editor Linda Augsburg talks with art director Elizabeth Stumbo about the newest issue of Make It Yourself. (The Spring/Summer 2016 issue is on sale March 22.) They talk about DIY trends, fun summer party ideas, and crafting supplies we love!