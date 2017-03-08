March 6, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Julie Brown Neu

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I think actually it was really to my benefit that I hadn't heard that I should be afraid of Y seams because I just dove in and did them. I do think that it's really helpful if you mark a quarter of an inch in from each end to give yourself a point. I certainly find it's easy when you sit down at the sewing machine and you're sort of in the zone to just keep on sewing like you're chain-piecing something, and you can't do that with Y seams. I like to give myself a little point to remind myself to stop."

Guest: Robin Pickens

Topics: cutting tips

She says: "I think if you're making a quilt and you have small pieces and then you have this large motif, all of a sudden when you cut it up it starts to have a really different feel. What I might think how something will look in my mind verses how it looks when it's cut might be really different. The size of the motif might also really determine what I design for a quilt."

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: binding tips

She says: "When I'm doing a project, it doesn't matter what kind of project it is, when I start working on it, if I'm pretty sure what color and fabric the binding will be, I make the binding during the time I'm making the top."