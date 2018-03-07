March 5, 2018 Podcast
Valerie Bothell, Emily Dennis, Erica Jackman, and Cheryl Brickey chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Valerie Bothell
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "People say, 'Oh, I couldn't do a crazy quilt. It's way too much work!'. If you break it down and spend an hour every day working on it, after awhile it doesn't seem like so much work. It's your time to relax and get creative, like we all love to do."
Guest: Emily Dennis
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I'm always inspired by traditional designs. I love the traditional quilt blocks, and then trying to find a little more of a modern spin on it -- a lot of white fabrics and a lot of the fun bright fabrics, too. I think that's what a lot of people enjoy about my work is that is speaks to both people who are traditional and modern."
Guest: Erica Jackman
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "When you're making big blocks, pick fabrics that you really, really like, because you're going to see a lot of it in a big block. I think solids also lend themselves pretty well to a big block. If you're going to use a print that's really busy, maybe pair it with other prints that are less busy so you're not totally overwhelmed."
Guest: Cheryl Brickey
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I like to design quilts with a really strong geometric preference and shape to them. Mine tend to have a lot of contrast and some very strong repeating patterns. A lot of times I wind up doing paper piecing because you can get such fun angles."