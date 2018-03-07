March 5, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Valerie Bothell

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "People say, 'Oh, I couldn't do a crazy quilt. It's way too much work!'. If you break it down and spend an hour every day working on it, after awhile it doesn't seem like so much work. It's your time to relax and get creative, like we all love to do."

emily_dennis_.jpg

Guest: Emily Dennis

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I'm always inspired by traditional designs. I love the traditional quilt blocks, and then trying to find a little more of a modern spin on it -- a lot of white fabrics and a lot of the fun bright fabrics, too. I think that's what a lot of people enjoy about my work is that is speaks to both people who are traditional and modern."

erica_jackman_photo2.jpg

Guest: Erica Jackman

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "When you're making big blocks, pick fabrics that you really, really like, because you're going to see a lot of it in a big block. I think solids also lend themselves pretty well to a big block. If you're going to use a print that's really busy, maybe pair it with other prints that are less busy so you're not totally overwhelmed."

cheryl_brickey_1.jpg

Guest: Cheryl Brickey

Topics: designing quilts