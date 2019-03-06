March 4, 2019 Podcast
Mallory Donohue, Nancy Mahoney, and Jenny Wilding Cardon chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Mallory Donohue
Topics: sewing clothing
She says: "When you can understand the issue behind what you are working on, it makes it so much easier. And especially with clothing it can feel really personal when you are correcting something. If we talk about correcting a garment, sometimes at the beginning of someone's sewing journey they feel like they can't talk about correcting a garment without being down on their bodies."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I'm always amazed when people ask me the skill level on a quilt. It's only as hard as you think it is! Because we've all heard of the person who's first quilt was a Mariner's Compass -- they didn't know it was hard."
Guest: Jenny Wilding Cardon
Topics: visible mending
She says: "That is what lead me to mending is when you are thrifting clothes you can find imperfections, so there might be a hole somewhere weird, a ripped seam, or some weird stain. Before I really got myself emmersed in mending, I would stay away from those things. A few years ago, I started to see the trend of physical mending, and it just really excited me."