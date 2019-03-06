March 4, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Mallory Donohue

Topics: sewing clothing

She says: "When you can understand the issue behind what you are working on, it makes it so much easier. And especially with clothing it can feel really personal when you are correcting something. If we talk about correcting a garment, sometimes at the beginning of someone's sewing journey they feel like they can't talk about correcting a garment without being down on their bodies."

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I'm always amazed when people ask me the skill level on a quilt. It's only as hard as you think it is! Because we've all heard of the person who's first quilt was a Mariner's Compass -- they didn't know it was hard."

Guest: Jenny Wilding Cardon

Topics: visible mending