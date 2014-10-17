March 4, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Amy Bradley

Topics: cutting tips

She says: "All that intricate, inside cutting of letters or inside of a circle, anything on an interior shape, it's just so cool to have an X-acto knife and a number 11 blade. It's really sharp. I am so precise, but anybody can do it, and it's so much easier to maneuver that, for me, than a pair of scissors."

Guests: Jacquelynne Steves and Linda Arye of Quilts for Kids

Topics: donating quilts

They say: "It started out because as an interior designer, I was privy to all the waste in the textile industries. What's in today is out tomorrow, so they literally throw out today's fabric samples tomorrow. We started as a way of keeping discontinued fabric samples out of landfill and using them to repurpose into quilts that would comfort children in need. It expanded in 2007."

Guest: Kari Carr of New Leaf Stitches

Topics: quilting inspiration