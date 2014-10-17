March 4, 2013 Podcast
Amy Bradley, Jacquelynne Steves, Linda Arye, and Kari Carr chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Bradley
Topics: cutting tips
She says: "All that intricate, inside cutting of letters or inside of a circle, anything on an interior shape, it's just so cool to have an X-acto knife and a number 11 blade. It's really sharp. I am so precise, but anybody can do it, and it's so much easier to maneuver that, for me, than a pair of scissors."
Guests: Jacquelynne Steves and Linda Arye of Quilts for Kids
Topics: donating quilts
They say: "It started out because as an interior designer, I was privy to all the waste in the textile industries. What's in today is out tomorrow, so they literally throw out today's fabric samples tomorrow. We started as a way of keeping discontinued fabric samples out of landfill and using them to repurpose into quilts that would comfort children in need. It expanded in 2007."
Guest: Kari Carr of New Leaf Stitches
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I always have designs in my head. You're walking somewhere and you see a mosaic or a pattern, and you think, 'Oh, I could make that into a quilt.' So I have more ideas than I have time to get them all done."