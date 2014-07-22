March 31, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Gerri Robinson of Planted Seed Designs

Topics: scrappy quilts, precut fabrics

She says: "I don't like having a lot of leftovers after a project. I've taken a customer's approach, and I went, 'I've got to create something with these so that we can maximize all of the pieces and parts of the remnants.' All of my framed pieces and my cushions and pillows were a result of the leftover scraps or remnants from the projects."

sondra_davison2.jpg

Guest: Sondra Davison of Out of the Blue Designs

Topics: sewing short cuts, fabric selection

She says: "I was wanting to make this [table runner] as quickly as possible, and I kept looking at it and thinking, 'Okay, if I cut long strips, sew them together, splice them back apart into rows, I could make this in a fraction of the time.' So I ended up making it from strip piecing, and rather than sew it all together and then quilt it, I actually did it in a quilt-as-you-sew manner, and it only took a couple hours to make."

donna-lynn-thomas.jpg

Guest: Donna Lynn Thomas

Topics: scrappy quilts, quilt piecing tips