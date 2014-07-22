March 31, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Gerri Robinson, Sondra Davison, and Donna Lynn Thomas on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Gerri Robinson of Planted Seed Designs
Topics: scrappy quilts, precut fabrics
She says: "I don't like having a lot of leftovers after a project. I've taken a customer's approach, and I went, 'I've got to create something with these so that we can maximize all of the pieces and parts of the remnants.' All of my framed pieces and my cushions and pillows were a result of the leftover scraps or remnants from the projects."
Guest: Sondra Davison of Out of the Blue Designs
Topics: sewing short cuts, fabric selection
She says: "I was wanting to make this [table runner] as quickly as possible, and I kept looking at it and thinking, 'Okay, if I cut long strips, sew them together, splice them back apart into rows, I could make this in a fraction of the time.' So I ended up making it from strip piecing, and rather than sew it all together and then quilt it, I actually did it in a quilt-as-you-sew manner, and it only took a couple hours to make."
Guest: Donna Lynn Thomas
Topics: scrappy quilts, quilt piecing tips
She says: "I've been collecting fabric for 30 years, so I want to use it all, but I don't like doing traditional scrappy quilts where you sort by value-dark, medium and light. I want all these fabrics to be showcased in their very own blocks. I don't want them to get lost in everything else. There are a lot of blocks that you can't do just based on value. You need color and contrast as well."