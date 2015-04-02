March 30, 2015 Podcast

Caroline Fairbanks, Alexandra Ledgerwood, and Rebecca Danger chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

April 02, 2015
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Caroline Fairbanks of SewCanShe

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I feel like people are getting back into sewing. They're doing it to save money, but they're also doing it because of the joy that we feel when we make something with our own hands like something useful, something that we can wear or show to other people."

Visit sewcanshe.com.

Guest: Alexandra Ledgerwood of Teaginny Designs

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "I keep my scraps organized mostly by color. I have plastic bins that are clear so I can see what's in each bin and I separate them by color. And I also separate them by size a little bit. Long narrow strips I keep separate from larger chunks. I find that is really key to actually using them. If I can see them and I know what's in there it's easy to take down a few bins and work that way."

Visit teaginnydesigns.blogspot.com.

Guest: Rebecca Danger

Topics: sewing with knits

She says: "Knit socks are super forgiving, because they're so thick the stitches basically just disappear into them...For the socks, I went ahead with a Sharp needle because the knit fabric is so loose I wasn't really concerned about it."

Visit rebeccadanger.typepad.com.

