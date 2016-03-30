March 28, 2016 Podcast
Mary Abreu, Carrie Nelson, and Kimberly Jolly chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict
Topics: sewing machine tips
She says: "[When you're buying a new machine], do you want a machine that the accessories you already own will be compatible with? If you've invested a lot of money in a variety of presser feet and extension tables, and things like that, do you really want to buy all those things all over again? It's something you want to think about."
Guest: Carrie Nelson of Moda Fabrics
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "Sometimes taking just a part of a fabric collection gives you a very different feel. One of the examples is Joanna Figueroa's collections. A lot of her's that come out in the fall has a red and green component that when you pull those out, right there you have your color palette for a Christmas quilt."
Guest: Kimberly Jolly of Fat Quarter Shop
Topics: charity quilts
She says: "This is our third year doing our charity quilt series, and it's just been amazing. All the quilters have been so generous with their time and money. We have people donating quilts to be auctioned with the money going to charity and also donating to the charities that we choose...And then Moda Fabrics and Fat Quarter Shop will match up to $10,000 to each charity each year."