March 28, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict

Topics: sewing machine tips

She says: "[When you're buying a new machine], do you want a machine that the accessories you already own will be compatible with? If you've invested a lot of money in a variety of presser feet and extension tables, and things like that, do you really want to buy all those things all over again? It's something you want to think about."

Guest: Carrie Nelson of Moda Fabrics

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "Sometimes taking just a part of a fabric collection gives you a very different feel. One of the examples is Joanna Figueroa's collections. A lot of her's that come out in the fall has a red and green component that when you pull those out, right there you have your color palette for a Christmas quilt."

Guest: Kimberly Jolly of Fat Quarter Shop

Topics: charity quilts