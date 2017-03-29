March 27, 2017 Podcast
Emily Herrick, Jackie White, and Blair Stocker chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Emily Herrick
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "A quilt based on these vintage picnic baskets would be so adorable...I ultimately decided that it would be really fun to have each basket kind of have a different design, and included in that a technique when you're making it. Because of the different blocks and the different techniques, that kind of dictated that the baskets would need to be bigger to be able to showcase those different techniques. I was really pleased with my final sketches and my final design, just with the way that everything came together."
Guest: Jackie White
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Canada is celebrating it's 150th bridthday, so we thought as Canadian quilters we wanted to do something a little bit special. We came up with hosting Canada's Big Quilt Bee. What that entails is that we made a pledge to Ronald McDonald houses in Canada to make 1,000 quilts for kids to go into their houses across the country to be given to children in care there."
Guest: Blair Stocker
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "[My favorite story is about] the racer quilt, which was made of my husbands Tyvek bike racing numbers that he pins to his jersey. He's always the one that really gets me to think outside the box and says, 'Why don't you make a quilt from this or this?' That quilt, when it came together, I realized I was sewing it like, 'okay, he wants a quilt from Tyvek race numbers. Okay, let's try it.' But then I realized this really means something to him. They all keep their race numbers, but they don't necessarily ever do anything with them. So that sort of started the whole journey into, 'You know, I have lots of stories to tell with these fabrics and things.'"
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Creativity is a big part of being a quilt maker...This month of March 2017, one of my friends and Moda designer Amy Ellis is running for the whole month her Instagram Quilt Fest. Each day she gave a prompt and you shared a photo relating to the prompt and talked a little bit about it if you want to. It really got me thinking about creativity...What I personally did was take a little step back and think about it. I love that daily prompt for a period of time. I don't want to do it every single day, what I found was that it's fun to know it was just this month."