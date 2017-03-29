March 27, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Emily Herrick

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "A quilt based on these vintage picnic baskets would be so adorable...I ultimately decided that it would be really fun to have each basket kind of have a different design, and included in that a technique when you're making it. Because of the different blocks and the different techniques, that kind of dictated that the baskets would need to be bigger to be able to showcase those different techniques. I was really pleased with my final sketches and my final design, just with the way that everything came together."

Guest: Jackie White

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Canada is celebrating it's 150th bridthday, so we thought as Canadian quilters we wanted to do something a little bit special. We came up with hosting Canada's Big Quilt Bee. What that entails is that we made a pledge to Ronald McDonald houses in Canada to make 1,000 quilts for kids to go into their houses across the country to be given to children in care there."

Guest: Blair Stocker

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "[My favorite story is about] the racer quilt, which was made of my husbands Tyvek bike racing numbers that he pins to his jersey. He's always the one that really gets me to think outside the box and says, 'Why don't you make a quilt from this or this?' That quilt, when it came together, I realized I was sewing it like, 'okay, he wants a quilt from Tyvek race numbers. Okay, let's try it.' But then I realized this really means something to him. They all keep their race numbers, but they don't necessarily ever do anything with them. So that sort of started the whole journey into, 'You know, I have lots of stories to tell with these fabrics and things.'"

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: quilting inspiration