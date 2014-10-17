March 25, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Jen Eskridge of Reanna Lily Designs

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I started out using this fabric that corresponds with the top fabric as a facing, and I slashed the back and turned it right side out. If I left an opening on the side of my hexagon, I could turn this piece right side out through the opening, leaving both sides intact. Then all I would have to do is take these finished hexagon shapes, butt them up next to each other, and with a decorative machine stitch, join them. And now I have a two-sided project that I didn't have to bind and I didn't have to quilt."

shelly.jpg

Guest: Shelly Pagliai of Prairie Moon Quilts

Topics: applique tips

She says: "The only thing I ever prepare in advance is circles. I will put a running stitch in the seam allowance part and draw it up around a piece of card stock or a template, and then press that down. If they're really small, I need to do that because then I want to get the template out of if before I appliqué it down."

leah_day.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "If you've spent the time to piece and put something together that's just gorgeous, it would be really nice to know what's going to happen once it's quilted and you throw it in the washing machine. Take a 12" sample or fat-quarter size sample, and stitch something up. That's a good way to practice free-motion quilting, and then zigzag the edges, throw it in the washing machine, and see what happens. Label each one and then pay attention to the differences because it can be pretty remarkable how differently one batting will react to another."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: quilting inspiration