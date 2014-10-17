March 25, 2013 Podcast
Jen Eskridge, Shelly Pagliai, Leah Day, and Roseann Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jen Eskridge of Reanna Lily Designs
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I started out using this fabric that corresponds with the top fabric as a facing, and I slashed the back and turned it right side out. If I left an opening on the side of my hexagon, I could turn this piece right side out through the opening, leaving both sides intact. Then all I would have to do is take these finished hexagon shapes, butt them up next to each other, and with a decorative machine stitch, join them. And now I have a two-sided project that I didn't have to bind and I didn't have to quilt."
Guest: Shelly Pagliai of Prairie Moon Quilts
Topics: applique tips
She says: "The only thing I ever prepare in advance is circles. I will put a running stitch in the seam allowance part and draw it up around a piece of card stock or a template, and then press that down. If they're really small, I need to do that because then I want to get the template out of if before I appliqué it down."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "If you've spent the time to piece and put something together that's just gorgeous, it would be really nice to know what's going to happen once it's quilted and you throw it in the washing machine. Take a 12" sample or fat-quarter size sample, and stitch something up. That's a good way to practice free-motion quilting, and then zigzag the edges, throw it in the washing machine, and see what happens. Label each one and then pay attention to the differences because it can be pretty remarkable how differently one batting will react to another."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Janie said that she likes to do things with her sister Doris. They share long-distance quilting. Her sister has more skills, so they consult back and forth with pictures and stuff. And now they have their other sister doing it in California, who has even more experience. She said, 'I like to say we have craftiness in our blood.' Some families tend to do a little bit more together that way."