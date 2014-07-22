March 24, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Kristin Roylance of Cute Quilt Patterns

Topics: baby quilts

She says: "They love to play with the textures and the ruffles and anything they can grab onto. They like to explore the different dimensional objects."

amanda_carestio.png

Guest: Amanda Carestio of Lark Crafts

Topics: Never Been Stitched, no-sew crafts

She says: "There's something really lovely about extending the life of a piece of fabric, but there's a practical aspect to it, as well, when you're thinking about projects that are low-sew and no-sew. There are a lot of projects in the book that call for fabric that already has finished edges. There's a set of pillows in the book that uses a set of place mats, and you undo a little bit of the seam, stuff the interior of the placemat and create really fun pillows really quickly."

kelly_leecreel_ah.jpg

Guest: Kelly Lee-Creel of Ever Kelly

Topics: applique tips, party crafts