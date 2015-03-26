March 23, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Maureen Cracknell

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "The most important thing whenever you are going to do free-motion quilting or this sort of decorative stitching is that you have to have a stabilizer. You can't just put fabric underneath the sewing machine and expect it not to pucker and everything when you are moving it around."

joan_l_0.jpg

Guest: Joan Lucchese of Cali Quilter

Topics: paper piecing

She says: "You can buy freezer paper in 8-1/2x11" pieces, which is really handy and you can run it right through your printer at home. And it prints the foundation pattern right on the dull side of the freezer paper. And one benefit of this is that the fabric will stick to the shiny portion of the freezer paper when you press it with an iron."

suzanne_marshall_3.jpg

Guest: Suzanne Marshall

Topics: handwork