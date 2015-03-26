March 23, 2015 Podcast
Maureen Cracknell, Joan Lucchese, and Suzanne Marshall chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Maureen Cracknell
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "The most important thing whenever you are going to do free-motion quilting or this sort of decorative stitching is that you have to have a stabilizer. You can't just put fabric underneath the sewing machine and expect it not to pucker and everything when you are moving it around."
Guest: Joan Lucchese of Cali Quilter
Topics: paper piecing
She says: "You can buy freezer paper in 8-1/2x11" pieces, which is really handy and you can run it right through your printer at home. And it prints the foundation pattern right on the dull side of the freezer paper. And one benefit of this is that the fabric will stick to the shiny portion of the freezer paper when you press it with an iron."
Guest: Suzanne Marshall
Topics: handwork
She says: "I baste my quilts together real well first, and then I can just drag it around anywhere to work on it. I hold it in my lap, kind of pinch it from underneath...I lift the quilt to my needle. So the hand that is holding the needle is applying pressure to get the needle through, but it's not the hand that's moving. The hand underneath that is not applying pressure is the one that is moving."