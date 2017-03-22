March 20, 2017 Podcast

Guests: Sallie McCauley and Gwen Goepel of Floyd Quilt Guild

Sallie says: "Virginia's tourism slogan is 'Virginia is for lovers.' The state had started an initiative to have L-O-V-E signs sponsored by local communities all over Virginia...When [they] asked if we woud participate in this I'm thinking this is great--great for the town, great for quilting and that we could do a part of it."

Guest: Kitty Wilkin

Topics: sewing with kids

She says: "It actually took me quite awhile to not feel really guilty everytime I would take time to sew. I'm a full-time mom of a 20-month old, a 4-and-a-half-year-old, and a 7-year old, so there really isn't free time. It's not part of my life. Typically no one is going to say, 'Oh, why don't you go take some time and do something that you want to do.' You kind of have to make it happen."

Guest: Kimberly Einmo

Topics: precut fabrics