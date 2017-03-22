March 20, 2017 Podcast
Sallie McCauley, Gwen Goepel, Kitty Wilkin, and Kimberly Einmo chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guests: Sallie McCauley and Gwen Goepel of Floyd Quilt Guild
Sallie says: "Virginia's tourism slogan is 'Virginia is for lovers.' The state had started an initiative to have L-O-V-E signs sponsored by local communities all over Virginia...When [they] asked if we woud participate in this I'm thinking this is great--great for the town, great for quilting and that we could do a part of it."
Guest: Kitty Wilkin
Topics: sewing with kids
She says: "It actually took me quite awhile to not feel really guilty everytime I would take time to sew. I'm a full-time mom of a 20-month old, a 4-and-a-half-year-old, and a 7-year old, so there really isn't free time. It's not part of my life. Typically no one is going to say, 'Oh, why don't you go take some time and do something that you want to do.' You kind of have to make it happen."
Guest: Kimberly Einmo
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "I really want to encourage people to use their own stash. I know quilters hoard fat quarters and then don't know what to do with them and my Precision Precuts Ruler makes it super easy and convenient to use the stash that you have or use the fat quarters you have on hand and cut them down into usable units like 5" squares, 2.5x4.5" rectangles, 2.5" squares, things that you would use a lot. If you just cut the yardage or the odd-size pieces down, you end up having usable pieces at your fingertips."