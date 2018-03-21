March 19, 2018 Podcast
Michelle Watts, Kristi Schroeder, and Sharon Holland chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Michelle Watts
Topics: color
She says: "I was introduced to paint sticks several years ago and wanted to know how to use them in actual quilts and fabric. What is really nice about them is that they stay soft on the fabric, so your fabric doesn't get stiff. What I do, is I take freezer paper, build a stencil, and then paint with a set of paint sticks and a stencil brush directly onto the fabric."
Guest: Kristi Schroeder
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I wanted my book Southwest Modern to be different -- to have more of a travel aspect. So each place that you visit where the quilts are featured that inspired me to design it also shares great places to eat, stores, or art galleries. I wanted people to really use it in a different avenue than just a traditional quilt book."
Guest: Sharon Holland
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "I do love vintage quilts. I love to look at them, I find them very exciting, intriguing, and they bring up a lot of questions in my mind. Why did that maker use that pattern? Why did they make those choices? They make me stop and really look at them and explore them."
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Practice for free-motion quilting is one of those things you have to do often. You build mind, memory, and motion to be able to do it successfully on demand."