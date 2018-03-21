March 19, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Michelle Watts

Topics: color

She says: "I was introduced to paint sticks several years ago and wanted to know how to use them in actual quilts and fabric. What is really nice about them is that they stay soft on the fabric, so your fabric doesn't get stiff. What I do, is I take freezer paper, build a stencil, and then paint with a set of paint sticks and a stencil brush directly onto the fabric."

kristi_schroeder_headshot.jpg Photo credit: Paula Wolf, 2017.

Guest: Kristi Schroeder

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I wanted my book Southwest Modern to be different -- to have more of a travel aspect. So each place that you visit where the quilts are featured that inspired me to design it also shares great places to eat, stores, or art galleries. I wanted people to really use it in a different avenue than just a traditional quilt book."

sharon_holland_1.jpg

Guest: Sharon Holland

Topics: antique quilts

She says: "I do love vintage quilts. I love to look at them, I find them very exciting, intriguing, and they bring up a lot of questions in my mind. Why did that maker use that pattern? Why did they make those choices? They make me stop and really look at them and explore them."

0_pat_sloan_in_front_of_quiltsm.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: machine quilting tips