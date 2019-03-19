March 18, 2019 Podcast
Marci Debetaz, Carole Lyles Shaw, Shannon Fraser, and Kelli Fannin chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Marci Debetaz
Topics: sewing tips
She says: "Don't be afraid to play and try new things. I was so terrified when people started talking about using Elmer's glue. I didn't want to do that. But then when I did try it for the first time, I thought why did I hold out on this so long? It's such a great thing! So try it -- what's it going to hurt? It's just fabric."
Guest: Carole Lyles Shaw
Topics: modern quilts
She says: "95% of my time is focused on modern quilts, understanding the design aesthetic, and pushing it as well. From my perspective, modern quilting is evolving and changing everyday. It's a living, breathing part of the quilt world, and I'm excited to be part of it."
Guest: Shannon Fraser
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I tend to use very bold colors and I tend to pairs the bold colors with a bold, graphic pattern design. Some of them will have more negative space than others. Basically, the common theme throughout all of them is bold, colorful, and graphic with a touch of movement to them. There's something about having your eye move throughout the quilt based on the inherent design of the quilt that I find very interested as well."
Guest: Kelli Fannin
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I had done two sewalongs before. When my son was nine, he was really into Minecraft quilt. I was posting the blocks on my blog. I didn't think it would take off as much as it did, but it became a huge sewalong. And after that one finished, he thought it would be fun if I made a Pokemon quilt, so I did that. And after that, some people were asking for a Harry Potter quilt, and he had just finished reading the series and watching the movies, so now we're doing that."