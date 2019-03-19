March 18, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Marci Debetaz

Topics: sewing tips

She says: "Don't be afraid to play and try new things. I was so terrified when people started talking about using Elmer's glue. I didn't want to do that. But then when I did try it for the first time, I thought why did I hold out on this so long? It's such a great thing! So try it -- what's it going to hurt? It's just fabric."

carolelylesshawsmall.jpg

Guest: Carole Lyles Shaw

Topics: modern quilts

She says: "95% of my time is focused on modern quilts, understanding the design aesthetic, and pushing it as well. From my perspective, modern quilting is evolving and changing everyday. It's a living, breathing part of the quilt world, and I'm excited to be part of it."

shannonfraserdesigns.sewingroomheadshot.4shsp2.jpg

Guest: Shannon Fraser

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I tend to use very bold colors and I tend to pairs the bold colors with a bold, graphic pattern design. Some of them will have more negative space than others. Basically, the common theme throughout all of them is bold, colorful, and graphic with a touch of movement to them. There's something about having your eye move throughout the quilt based on the inherent design of the quilt that I find very interested as well."

kelli_fannin_edited_profile_pic.jpg

Guest: Kelli Fannin

Topics: designing quilts