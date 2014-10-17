March 18, 2013 Podcast
Emily Lawrence, Sarah Fielke, and editors Jennifer Keltner and Jody Sanders chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Emily Lawrence, the Craftsy Vice-President of Lifestyle Content
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "We actually have a couple of different kinds of learning opportunities on Craftsy: One is a workshop, a photo-driven tutorial with a pattern, but our classes are very in-depth. They're typically something around four hours worth of edited video content, and that's delivered in something like eight video lessons. So you have eight half-hour lessons and each video lesson is chapterized."
Guest: Sarah Fielke
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "The frightening reality is that I have a studio that is stuffed with fabric. I am also in the very lucky position that I have wonderful fabric companies who send me things to play with. Even with my own fabric, I find it very difficult to work with just one range. I buy a huge range of different graphics: a lot of small and large prints, and a lot of big, bold florals."
Guests: editor Jennifer Keltner and Jody Sanders
Editors Jennifer and Jody talk about getting your quilt ready for quilting and choosing a quilting design.