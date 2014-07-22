March 17, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Natalie Barnes of Beyond the Reef

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "There are two ways to look at those big prints. There are a lot of people [who] number one, will say, "I don't want to cut into it." To that extent, you really have to look for a design that's going to allow you to showcase that print and have that be the star of your quilt. The second way is to do the exact opposite and cut into it and see it come alive because every different cut that you make in a large-scale and multicolor print is going to take you in a different direction."

Guest: Kate Spain

Topics: quilt piecing tips, fabric selection

She says: "The Gee's Bend quilters are really great at using up every little bit of fabric they have. One of her techniques was to tear the fabric instead of using a rotary cutter. It doesn't really tear in a straight line, so that ended up being another whole experience that was really new and fun."

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "For a lot of people, they use the edge of the presser foot. Although that is an exact 1/4", in quilting, we really want to use a scant 1/4" because we need to allow for the thread and for the fabric being pressed over the seam allowances. It's better if you can mark the throat plate on your machine."

Guest: Jacquie Gering of Tallgrass Prairie Studios

Topics: sewing organization, modern quilts, QuiltCon