March 17, 2014 Podcast
Natalie Barnes, Kate Spain, Nancy Mahoney, and Jacquie Gering chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Natalie Barnes of Beyond the Reef
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "There are two ways to look at those big prints. There are a lot of people [who] number one, will say, "I don't want to cut into it." To that extent, you really have to look for a design that's going to allow you to showcase that print and have that be the star of your quilt. The second way is to do the exact opposite and cut into it and see it come alive because every different cut that you make in a large-scale and multicolor print is going to take you in a different direction."
Guest: Kate Spain
Topics: quilt piecing tips, fabric selection
She says: "The Gee's Bend quilters are really great at using up every little bit of fabric they have. One of her techniques was to tear the fabric instead of using a rotary cutter. It doesn't really tear in a straight line, so that ended up being another whole experience that was really new and fun."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "For a lot of people, they use the edge of the presser foot. Although that is an exact 1/4", in quilting, we really want to use a scant 1/4" because we need to allow for the thread and for the fabric being pressed over the seam allowances. It's better if you can mark the throat plate on your machine."
Guest: Jacquie Gering of Tallgrass Prairie Studios
Topics: sewing organization, modern quilts, QuiltCon
She says: "When you're in a new space, you have to work in it for a while to get it to work for you. It's really important to have things really accessible, so that they're right there at my fingertips, but I like things put away because I don't work really well in chaos. I love to have things that are inspirational around me ... all those little special touches that make a studio personal are really important for me."