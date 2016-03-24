March 14, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Jessica Vetor

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "The main reason I wanted to make a [library book quilt] was because I really wanted a way to display my selvages. I think of them as memories from trips I've taken, from projects my mom and I have worked on together, quilts I've made for people, and just designers I admire. I just really wanted a place to put them and I thought, wouldn't it be neat if there was a book that had all these selvages or like a scrapbook."

linda_baumgarten_2014.jpg

Guest: Linda Baumgarten from The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Topics: A Century of African-American Quilts exhibition

She says: "In many cases the story of the quilt gets handed down in the family. The woman who donated the quilt to us (Anna Jane Parker's Log Cabin quilt) knew the decendent personally. The decendent had actually written a little book giving all of her ancestors' life stories. In this case we have an incredibly documented quilt, which is very unusual."

katja_marek.jpg

Guest: Katja Marek

Topics: english paper piecing