March 14, 2016 Podcast
Jessica Vetor, Linda Baumgarten, and Katja Marek chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jessica Vetor
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "The main reason I wanted to make a [library book quilt] was because I really wanted a way to display my selvages. I think of them as memories from trips I've taken, from projects my mom and I have worked on together, quilts I've made for people, and just designers I admire. I just really wanted a place to put them and I thought, wouldn't it be neat if there was a book that had all these selvages or like a scrapbook."
Guest: Linda Baumgarten from The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation
Topics: A Century of African-American Quilts exhibition
She says: "In many cases the story of the quilt gets handed down in the family. The woman who donated the quilt to us (Anna Jane Parker's Log Cabin quilt) knew the decendent personally. The decendent had actually written a little book giving all of her ancestors' life stories. In this case we have an incredibly documented quilt, which is very unusual."
Guest: Katja Marek
Topics: english paper piecing
She says: "[When English paper-piecing] use a fabric glue stick or glue pen. Number one it has a smaller surface area, so you get better application and more precise application of your glue. If you use a commercial 'made for paper' glue stick you are going to have a heck of a time removing your papers."