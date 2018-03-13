March 12, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Shelley Cavanna

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "My dad is a big architecture fan, so I grew up going places and looking at the architecture of things. So I really like intricate mosaic patterns like in the Alhambra in Spain -- these crazy patterns that kind of weave in and out of one another, and have those designs where if you look at the whole quilt you see one thing, but if you look at a portion of it, something else pops out."

stacy_iest_hsu_headshot-jpg_0.jpg

Guest: Stacy Iest Hsu

Topics: sewing tips

She says: "Stuffing 3D projects is very simple. It's kind of like sculpting in a way. Start with small pieces of stuffing. A lot of times when people stuff, they want to put a big chunk in there and be done with it. With dolls, they have those thin legs and thin arms, and the key is stuffing small amounts of polyfill in there at a time, and getting it firm every time you put the next layer in."

wendy_butler_berns.jpg

Guest: Wendy Butler Berns

Topics: art quilts