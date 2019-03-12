March 11, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Kelly Parker Smith

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I kind of do things backwards. Maybe that is the self-taught designer in me, but I usually start with color. Color really speaks to me, so if I see a really cool color palette and I'm really into retro colors, so I'll go online and look at old postcards or old photography. Then I let the color palette speak to what it wants to become and then the drawings come to me."

joanne_hillestad_1.jpg

Guest: Joanne Hillestad

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "My Pop-Ups happened as a total fluke. I was at a creative arts business summit in Washington D.C. with a bunch of other creative professionals, and we received a swag bag. And the swag bag had this little purple ready-made thread catcher in it with a spring in it. My husband luckily bends wire for a living. I walked up to one of my friends and said, "'My husband can make this.' And it just so happened that the person I was talking to was my buyer from a major quilting distributor and she said, 'You need to have him do that and then you need to write the pattern, and we'll sell the crud out of these things.' And we did."

kim_jamieson_hirst_head_shot_2018.jpeg

Guest: Kim Jamieson-Hirst

Topics: binding tips

She says: "Faced binding is like binding strips you put on your quilt, but instead of going all the way around your quilt and miter your corners, you are just doing strips on each side of your quilt. Then there are actually little triangles that go over to hold the edges of the facing as they come up to the corners. And you can use those little triangles as hanging strips as well."

michelle_may.jpg

Guest: Michelle May

Topics: quilting inspiration