March 11, 2013 Podcast
Edie McGinnis, Rosemary Youngs, Rose Hughes, and Laura Gunn chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Edie McGinnis, Editorial Director of Kansas City Star
Topics: Kansas City Star
She says: "We started publishing patterns in 1929, and Ruby Short McKim was the first person who ever designed for the Star. They thought that they would be able to get more women interested in reading the paper if they started printing quilt patterns in it. And that was a feature that was successful beyond their wildest dreams."
Guest: Rosemary Youngs
Topics: quilting books
She says: "It wasn't even my intention to write a book. I had designed some blocks and I was making a quilt for my daughter, and I started writing stories about when we would camp down at Shipshewana when they were little, and we learned a lot about the Amish people. So I would start writing these letters, and I put them with each block, and out of it came a book. And then I went on to tracking down Civil War diaries and letters, and then the World War II letters."
Guest: Rose Hughes
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "You really need to go through all the stuff you have, and you need to get rid of the stuff that you're not using. Not only do you save time by not having to go through it all every time you want to look for something, but you save money by not having to store it all. And you're going to make somebody else happy by passing it along."
Guest: Laura Gunn
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "As you know, with fabric, it's screen-printed. It's not just scanned onto a computer and printed on a piece of paper. They actually have to break it down into the screens. There's a maximum number of colors they can do. I think it's 13 or something, and I use those up, let me tell you."