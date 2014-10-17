March 11, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Edie McGinnis, Editorial Director of Kansas City Star

Topics: Kansas City Star

She says: "We started publishing patterns in 1929, and Ruby Short McKim was the first person who ever designed for the Star. They thought that they would be able to get more women interested in reading the paper if they started printing quilt patterns in it. And that was a feature that was successful beyond their wildest dreams."

rosemary_youngs.jpeg

Guest: Rosemary Youngs

Topics: quilting books

She says: "It wasn't even my intention to write a book. I had designed some blocks and I was making a quilt for my daughter, and I started writing stories about when we would camp down at Shipshewana when they were little, and we learned a lot about the Amish people. So I would start writing these letters, and I put them with each block, and out of it came a book. And then I went on to tracking down Civil War diaries and letters, and then the World War II letters."

rose_bloomincascades.jpg

Guest: Rose Hughes

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "You really need to go through all the stuff you have, and you need to get rid of the stuff that you're not using. Not only do you save time by not having to go through it all every time you want to look for something, but you save money by not having to store it all. And you're going to make somebody else happy by passing it along."

laura_gunn.jpg

Guest: Laura Gunn

Topics: designing fabric