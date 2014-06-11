June 9, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Deb Luttrell of Stitchin' Heaven

Topics: quilt cruises

She says: "Usually on our seven day cruises, we have three days at sea. We have three teachers, we assign you a place (and we assign you with your friends so they're in your area together), and you never have to leave. And our teachers rotate to each class and do their teaching, but the sewing doesn't end at the end of class. We have a lot of quilters who want to sew, have gourmet food fed to them, they don't want to have to make their bed, and they want a little towel animal on their bed each night and have a chocolate on their pillow, and they just want to sew. They don't really care where we're going. A lot of our ladies don't even get off the ship."

rachel_may.jpg Rachel May

Guest: Rachel May of Quilting With a Modern Slant

Topics: modern quilts, quilting books

She says: "I had been quilting for 4 or 5 years and had joined the Boston Modern Quilt Guild. I was there when it started, so it was with a small group of maybe 10-12 women who helped found it. I was really excited about the friendships and the commnuity we had with each other, and I wanted to write about our friendships, our quilts, and what grew out of this shared love. So that was the origin of the book. In collaboration with the editors, they helped me shape the rhythm of the book and encouraged me to cut the parts into smaller and smaller pieces, so that I was including tips and tutorials, patterns, info about starting a shop -- that was all pieced together like a quilt."

pat_meinecke.jpg Pat Meinecke

Guest: Pat Meinecke of John C. Campbell Folk School

Topics: quilting retreat, quilt piecing tips