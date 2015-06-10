June 8, 2015 Podcast

She says: "Take the time to prepare the zipper when you are sewing it. I've always found for myself that basting the zipper in place beforehand helps tremendously for shifting fabric. I also use a lot of pins. I like to use 1/4" fusible tape."

She says: "I wanted to create a way to cut everything and sit down and just stitch all the blocks without all of these different pieces getting mixed up. What I love to do is cut all the pieces for one particular block and put them on a paper plate, and then add another paper plate with pieces for another block on it. Then I have this cute little stack at my sewing machine of paper plates with pieces on them. And it keeps things separated so I can quickly pick them up and sew them together."