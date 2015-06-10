June 8, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Anna Graham, Amy Gibson, and Robin Kingsley on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Anna Graham of Noodle Head
Topics: sewing clothing
She says: "Take the time to prepare the zipper when you are sewing it. I've always found for myself that basting the zipper in place beforehand helps tremendously for shifting fabric. I also use a lot of pins. I like to use 1/4" fusible tape."
Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I wanted to create a way to cut everything and sit down and just stitch all the blocks without all of these different pieces getting mixed up. What I love to do is cut all the pieces for one particular block and put them on a paper plate, and then add another paper plate with pieces for another block on it. Then I have this cute little stack at my sewing machine of paper plates with pieces on them. And it keeps things separated so I can quickly pick them up and sew them together."
Guest: Robin Kingsley of Bird Brain Designs
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "When I finish an area or the thread has run out, I will stitch under existing threads maybe two or three times, doing a small backstitch and tucking it under your existing threads, and that gives a nice basis to clip your thread at the end."