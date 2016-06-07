June 6, 2016 Podcast
Susan-Claire Mayfield, Katarina Roccella, Gail Pan, Frances Newcombe, and Jane Davidson chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Susan-Claire Mayfield of Gourmet Quilter
Topics: applique tips
She says: "When I'm appliqueing narrow shapes, I do a freemotion sort of straight stitch. So, it's kind of easy, it's a little folky so it doesn't have to be exact. I've got a stabilizer behind, so that it doesn't scrunch up, because it's not batted or quilted or anything. But just that little stabilizer helps it sit nicely. You can just move that around really easily."
Guest: Katarina Roccella of Like Flowers and Butterflies
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "In my country (Serbia) quilting is definitely not popular. I hate when people look at what I do and say, 'Oh, you're doing another blanket.' And I think, this is not a blanket, this is a quilt, which has some artistic value. It's something completely different. And there's not a word for a quilt in my language, so it's hard to translate except to say that it's like patchwork."
Guest: Gail Pan
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "I like to find something with a little interest on the background fabric, so it's not a plain fabric. So, there might be a little tone-on-tone, there might be stars or dots or little checks. Sometimes I think it's just nice to have that interesting background, and then I'll usually put a stabilizer behind it, so a lightweight iron-on fusible. It just gives it a little bit of stability and I think it does make my stitches a little bit neater."
Guests: Frances Newcombe and Jane Davidson
Topics: designing fabric
Frances says: "It was actually Jane's idea [to start a fabric line together]. She's so strong in her incredible sense of color and pattern and also quilt pattern design, which is not my strength. My strength is more in the design world, having come from graphics...We spent a month working together and it was tough, but as time went one, we realized what our set of skills are and how we can work together...It's best for the audience, because what we're going to bring is a better product together then separate."