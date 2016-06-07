June 6, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Susan-Claire Mayfield of Gourmet Quilter

Topics: applique tips

She says: "When I'm appliqueing narrow shapes, I do a freemotion sort of straight stitch. So, it's kind of easy, it's a little folky so it doesn't have to be exact. I've got a stabilizer behind, so that it doesn't scrunch up, because it's not batted or quilted or anything. But just that little stabilizer helps it sit nicely. You can just move that around really easily."

katarina_roccella_profile.jpg

Guest: Katarina Roccella of Like Flowers and Butterflies

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "In my country (Serbia) quilting is definitely not popular. I hate when people look at what I do and say, 'Oh, you're doing another blanket.' And I think, this is not a blanket, this is a quilt, which has some artistic value. It's something completely different. And there's not a word for a quilt in my language, so it's hard to translate except to say that it's like patchwork."

gail_pan_profile.jpg

Guest: Gail Pan

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "I like to find something with a little interest on the background fabric, so it's not a plain fabric. So, there might be a little tone-on-tone, there might be stars or dots or little checks. Sometimes I think it's just nice to have that interesting background, and then I'll usually put a stabilizer behind it, so a lightweight iron-on fusible. It just gives it a little bit of stability and I think it does make my stitches a little bit neater."

frances_and_jane.jpg

Guests: Frances Newcombe and Jane Davidson

Topics: designing fabric